Train hits car near Marshall

TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a train hit a car near Marshall.
The Dane County Communications Center says this was reported around 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Maple Heights Road and Cherry Lane in the town of Medina. This area is between Marshall and Waterloo.
A deputy on scene told 27 News the car had stopped on the tracks.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt. Officials also say there's no blockage on the road or on the railroad tracks.