Trans healthcare advocates partake in "Resistance to Trans Genocide March"

MADISON (WKOW) — Advocates in favor of protecting healthcare for transgender people marched to the Wisconsin State Capitol on Saturday.
Trans Advocacy Madison organized the "Resistance to Trans Genocide March."
The group is calling on Governor Tony Evers to sign an executive order to protect trans healthcare. They are also demanding a full ban on conversion therapy.
"We want Governor Evers to follow Minnesota's footsteps with ensuring transgender rights and protections here in Wisconsin. Minnesota has been doing a lot of good recently with passing laws to ensure the rights of minorities and oppressed groups," T Clearwater, founder of Trans Advocacy Madison said.
The group said this legislation is extremely important to them, and they will keep fighting for transgender healthcare.
"I try to organize events here to raise awareness and try to get people involved with changing legislation," Clearwater said.