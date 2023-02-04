'Transit is for civil rights and for a green future': Advocates celebrate "Transit Equity Day" and Rosa Parks' birthday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Advocates gathered at the North Side Transfer Point Station in Madison to celebrate Transit Equity Day.
For many people in Madison, public transportation is a huge part of their daily commute. Barbara Smith is one of those people. She said she became an avid transit rider after giving her car up more than 15 years ago.
"I just realized that I wasn't using it [her car] that often and it was expensive to maintain," Smith said. "It's not a moralistic thing. I just realized that practically I was able to do it. And I thought, 'well, let's give it a try' and it worked out for me."
She and other advocates like Erik Pettersen are at the station to not only thank those who get them from point A to point B, but to also celebrate Rosa Parks' birthday.
"Today is Rosa Parks' birthday and it's Transit Equity Day. We're out here celebrating," Smith said. "Transit is for civil rights and for a green future. And it's also about supporting the bus drivers and their unions that make transit work."
Pettersen said the bus gives those an opportunity to get to work, the grocery store and other necessary places -- which is something Parks played a huge role in.
"She really led the way for transit equity. And it's so important that we hear the voices of those who are marginalized by our transit system," Pettersen said.
But they said buses also move people efficiently and cut down on pollution.
Whether you ride or you don't, they said it is important to always support and celebrate the transit system.
"You can have birthday parties on the bus, you know? There's lots of possibilities," Smith said.