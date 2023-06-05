 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Transportation Department announces funding to improve dozens of train-car intersections

  • Updated
  • 0
Officials are putting millions of dollars into fixing dangerous intersections where trains and cars meet. Pictured is a freight train at a railroad crossing in Camanche, Iowa, in 2022.

 Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

(CNN) — US federal officials are putting millions of dollars into fixing dangerous intersections where trains and cars meet.

The $570 million in infrastructure spending to replace, improve or study grade crossings will reduce the approximately 2,000 train-vehicle collisions that happen every year, the Biden administration said. The collisions kill about 200 people annually.

It will also reduce congestion at intersections where trains block traffic, the administration said. Nearly 26,000 blocking incidents have been reported to the federal Transportation Department in the last year, and more than 9,000 of those lasted for longer than one hour.

The Federal Railroad Administration said the funds will go toward 34 projects, including five in Texas, the state with the most grade crossing blockage complaints. A grade crossing refers to the area where a roadway intersects with or crosses a railroad track at the same level.

One of those projects, in Houston, will replace seven points where tracks and roads meet. Instead, the trains will have a protected route, and vehicle traffic will have four underpasses.

More than 850 blockages have been reported this year alone at those seven crossings, according to the Department of Transportation. The department said the project would save drivers fuel and frustration alike, and reduce noise where train operators blow loud horns as a warning to vehicles.

Amit Bose, the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, said grade crossings and blockages, in particular, present “significant challenges” in many parts of the country, including Houston, where multiple rail lines meet.

“The reality is far too many communities deal with collisions at grade crossings,” Bose said. “They deal with blockages due to stopped or stalled trains and deal with the risk of first responders being delayed by those incidents.”

The-CNN-Wire

