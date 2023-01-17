Trash compactor catches fire at Madison's east side Best Buy

MADISON (WKOW) — A trash compactor caught fire at a Best Buy on Madison's east side Monday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said an employee noticed smoke coming from a trash compactor chute and unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the fire.
Schuster said firefights arrived at the scene at 9:35 a.m. They used a tow truck to pull the compactor away from the building and extinguished the fire.
All occupants safely evacuated the building and no injuries were reported.
Schuster said a lithium battery may have been thrown away, but the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.