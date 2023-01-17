 Skip to main content
Trash compactor catches fire at Madison's east side Best Buy

  • Updated
Trash compactor fire
Madison Fire Department

MADISON (WKOW) — A trash compactor caught fire at a Best Buy on Madison's east side Monday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department. 

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said an employee noticed smoke coming from a trash compactor chute and unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the fire. 

Schuster said firefights arrived at the scene at 9:35 a.m. They used a tow truck to pull the compactor away from the building and extinguished the fire.

All occupants safely evacuated the building and no injuries were reported.

Schuster said a lithium battery may have been thrown away, but the exact cause of the fire is still unknown. 