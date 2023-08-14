'Traumatic and terrifying experience': All cats found after one went missing during a fire

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- Businesses in downtown Whitewater are cleaning up after a fire Saturday. But for one, there is finally relief after the traumatic moment.
Natalie Serna owns BaristaCats Café in Whitewater. Her business has smoke damage after the fire and right now, she and the team are working to clean up after it.
Serna wasn't at the café when the fire started.
"My kids called me it was about quarter after two, and [they] said that the building was on fire and that they were being evacuated," Serna said. "It was a very traumatic and terrifying experience for everybody."
As a small business owner, she is investing her own money, grants and funding into it. She said watching all that work go would be hard.
But Serna's concerns went beyond just the bricks of the building. Things and money are replaceable -- her kids and cats are not.
During the evacuation, one of her cats went missing.
"We weren't sure if she was here or if she was out," Serna said. "My gut told me she was here. But in chaos like that, you really can't guarantee that they didn't slip out the back door."
After three long days of searching and sleepless nights, there was finally a moment of relief watching the surveillance cameras. The cat was seen jumping toward the ceiling in the backroom of the café.
"We were watching the cameras just to be sure," Serna said. "We had a wonderful community member come down from the college with a thermal camera."
The thermal camera was used to helped locate the cat in the ceiling and walls.
"But as we were trying to get her, we did push her back further in the ceiling. So, we've decided that this time, instead of pushing her deeper, we're going to just leave her out with food and let her come out on her own. But she is safe. She is here," Serna said.
There's an emotional journey ahead of everyone, but with some helping hands, Serna said she will reopen. The reopening of the café depends on the state of the cats.
There is a Go Fund Me set up to help cover losses and damages to the café.
27 News spoke to other businesses in the area. According to the owner of ReVamp Nutrition, "if it weren't for the hard work of the firefighters, they would not be open."
Right now, they are serving "Firefighter Tea" and donating proceeds to the department.