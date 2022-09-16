Travel magazine names Wisconsin Dells one of top places in U.S. to see fall foliage

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Pretty soon, the leaves in Wisconsin will turn the rich, beautiful reds, oranges and yellows that signal the fall season has begun.
This year, travel magazine Travel + Leisure has added Wisconsin Dells to its list of the 21 best places to see fall foliage in the United States.
Leah Hauck with Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Conventions Bureau said she wasn't surprised.
"It's really important to note that we were the only Midwest destination on that list," she said. "With all the beautiful ways to take in the fall foliage in Wisconsin Dells, it's kind of easy to see why we were on that list."
Leah stopped by 27 News at 4 p.m. to talk about all the destinations in the Dells that provide a picture-perfect backdrop to take in the changing leaves.
They include Devil's Lake State Park, water activities like the iconic Wisconsin Boat and Duck tours, and a number of wineries with gorgeous views.
Visit the Visitor and Conventions Bureau's website for a full list of fall activities.