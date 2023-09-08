Traveling asphalt crew scamming people in southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A door-to-door asphalt scam is making the rounds in southern Wisconsin, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The DATCP reports it has received "numerous" reports of the scam, which was recently in the Waukesha County area.
The scam starts out by the "workers" showing up to a home unsolicited saying their truck broke and they need to use up leftover asphalt before it goes to waste.
They will agree to blacktop or sealcoaot a driveway for a low price, and after being paid in cash or check, they'll begin work. However, this is often a high price for poor quality -- and then they may demand even more money to finish the work.
They may also take a payment up front and leave without doing any work.
If you are contacted by someone offering paving or sealing services, the DATCP advises you to turn them away and contact local law enforcement. Provide a description of the workers' vehicle and license plate number if possible.
Anyone looking to resurface their driveway should contact local, trusted contractors and get multiple bids.
For additional information and consumer protection resources, or if you have been scammed by a transient asphalt crew and would like to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. You can also contact DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline by phone at (800) 422-7128 or email at DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.