Traveling Beer Garden to return to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- You'll be able to enjoy Milwaukee's Traveling Beer Garden this summer.
The tour has become a popular tradition, and just announced plans to return for its 10th summer.
This year, organizers plan to have 12 stops on the tour through Milwaukee County.
Revenue will go toward improving parks.
"It's an amazing thing, everybody, and this helps sustain our park system because we have to provide green space for all trails, playgrounds, all of these things, and our beer gardens help to do that," Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks told our Milwaukee affiliate.
You can get your fix for the first time May 17 at Greenfield Park.
The first day of every stop features free beer.