Tree limb removed, Middleton homeowner avoids eviction

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton homeowner's removal of a huge tree limb from the roof of his home spared him an eviction.
Middleton City Councilman Luke Fuszard said the homeowner removed the tree limb this week. Middleton's mayor said the homeowner had received a citation as a result of the large limb's presence and faced his property being declared 'No Occupancy' for safety reasons by the end of the month if the hazard had not been removed.
Neighbors said the huge limb was on the roof of the home at 7160 Century Avenue since high winds blew it there last month. Some neighbors contacted city officials to register concerns over the safety of the situation.