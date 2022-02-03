Tree removal project may impact endangered Wisconsin snake

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) - Scheduled to begin later in February, the removal of some trees in Columbia County may impact the hibernating Massasauga otherwise known as an Eastern Rattlesnake.
The Massasauga is a species of rattlesnake which range extends from the Desert Southwest/Northern Mexico northeast into the Great Lakes region. While the overall population is of least concern according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, in Wisconsin the snake is considered endangered.
The word massasauga has roots possibly tying it back to the Mississiagi River in Ontario, Canada. The word also has ties to the Ojibwe meaning inhabitants of the Great River Mouth.
This species of rattlesnake, like other rattlesnakes, is venomous. Though, Stacy Rowe, a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, says the snake is shy and tries to not use it's venom unless it has to.
With small population pockets extending from southeast Wisconsin northwest into the Eau Claire region, the snake is considered endangered in Wisconsin. Being one of two species of rattlesnakes found in Wisconsin, the Massasauga's population has decline due to habitat loss. The snake, though shy, tends to live in swamps and marshes while the timber rattlesnake, the other snake found in Wisconsin, prefers bluffs.
While inspecting their transmission lines in Columbia County, Stacy Rowe says the American Transmission Company ATC found there were a few trees threatening a line. Where these trees need to be removed is where a small population of Massasauga live near.
Rowe tells 27 News while the entire project spans around a half a mile, there is a chance the population could be impacted. Which is why an incidental take notice has been issued for the project.
Stacy Rowe, a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin DNR, says right now the snakes are hibernating in burrows within their habitat. Since they are not good at digging, it's important that the burrows they are in do not collapse. In an attempt to limit that possibility, Rowe says ATC is using their low pressure equipment while the ground is still frozen.
While that particular snake population is small, and Rowe says it's unlikely a snake will be unintentionally killed, it's still a possibility. If a snake were to be killed or be found, Rowe says she will be informed immediately. If the snake is found to be dead, it will be documented however if a snake is found and it's alive, it'll be taken to a rehab center to wait out the rest of Winter. You can click here to find out more information.
Rowe says she is taking public comments through February 10th, which you can submit to her via email at stacy.rowe@wi.gov. She says given the research the DNR has done and the little ground that will be worked on, she does expect the project to begin sometime after the 10th and wrap up within 5-7 days.
Rowe says if you come across a snake and believe it is a rattlesnake, do not approach and call Wisconsin DNR.