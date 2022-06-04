Trek Pride Ride celebrates Madison's LGBTQIA+ community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bicyclists took to the streets of Madison Saturday for the Trek Pride Ride.
Trek Bicycle and Forward Madison FC put on the ride to celebrate the history and contributions of Madison's LGBTQIA+ community.
The free bike ride started at Breese Stevens Field with Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Mark Charter and his partner leading the way.
Participants could enjoy Chocolate Shoppe ice cream at the half-way point, and there was a happy hour back at Breese Stevens Field after the ride finished.
The ride is part of the nationwide Trek Pride Ride initiative, with rides happening across the country this weekend.