Trek recalls road bike and bicycle handlebars due to safety hazard

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin bike company Trek is recalling road bike and bicycle handlebars and stems dur to fall and crash hazards.
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported August 25 that Trek recalled about 3,200 bicycles and 900 aftermarket handlebar stems, plus nearly 530 bicycles and 115 aftermarket handlebar stems in Canada.
In a letter from Trek, the company stated the affected models are all model year 2022 Speed Concept SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colorway; all model year 2021 and 2022 Emonda SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colorway; and all aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems.
The company asks bicyclist to not ride affected bikes and to bring it to a Trek retailer for repairs or replacements of the recalled parts. For those who bring their recalled bike in, Trek will give the owner a $100 in-store credit that can be used toward any Trek or Bontrager merchandise. The credit is good through December 31, 2022, and has no cash value.
If you are unsure whether your bicycle or handlebar/stem is affected by this recall, please take it to your local Trek retailer for a free inspection.