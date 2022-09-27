Trending colder with threat for frost tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The lowest temperatures of the season are likely tonight with patchy frost possible.
We're still breezy today with a wind from the northwest up to 15 mph continuing to cool us off with highs only in the mid 50s under mostly to partly sunny skies.
We'll fall to the mid 30s tonight. That's cold enough for frost to form, so think about your sensitive plants you want to protect by covering up or bringing inside.
Wednesday stays cool in the mid to upper 50s with a slow warm up the rest of the forecast. Low 60s Thursday, mid to upper 60s Friday and low 70s this weekend with dry weather continuing, which means plenty of sunshine.