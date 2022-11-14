 Skip to main content
Trevor Noah's next tour will have a stop in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would. Trevor Noah in Toronto. Cr. Matt Wilson/Netflix © 2022

 MATT WILSON/NETFLIX

MADISON (WKOW) -- Comedian Trevor Noah has a worldwide tour starting in January that will eventually stop twice in Wisconsin. 

Live Nation Concerts announced Monday that Noah will come to Madison and Milwaukee on his 2023 "Off The Road" tour.

The current 'The Daily Show' host will be visiting 28 cities in the U.S. on the tour. Two of those stops include Madison's Orpheum Theater on Nov. 1, 2023 and Milwaukee's Riverside Theatre on Nov. 23, 2023.

Tickets go on sales Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at livenation.com

