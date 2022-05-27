Trial delayed for co-defendant in Anisa Scott killing

MADISON (WKOW) — The trial of the third co-defendant in Anisa Scott's killing has been moved to November.
The change to Jerry Ward's court proceedings was made during a motion hearing on Friday. The trial originally was scheduled to start on Wednesday.
Now, jury selection is set for November 7, and the trial begins on November 8. It is slated to take place over the course of a week.
Ward is facing first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide and bail jumping for the shooting death of Anissa Scott in August 2020.
Ward's co-defendants, Perion Carreon and Andre Brown, took plea deals in recent weeks.
Carreon pleaded guilty to being party to a crime of first degree reckless homicide and party to a crime of attempted first degree intentional homicide. As a result, felony bail jumping charges were dismissed.
Brown pleaded guilty on two charges, one of which was a lesser charge.