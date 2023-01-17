Trial for former Badger accused of Janesville double homicide set to begin

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County double homicide trial against Marcus Randle El, a former Badger player, is set to begin Tuesday.
Randle El is charged in the February 2020 deaths of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester.
Randle El's trial was scheduled to start Monday, August 8, 2022 but one of his attorneys reported testing positive for COVID-19. Pushing the trial back more than five months.
Marcus Randle El was a wide receiver for Wisconsin from 2004-2007. Randle El is the brother of former Pittsburgh Steeler Antwaan Randle El.
