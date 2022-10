DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A judge ordered a trial for a man charged in a Dane County homicide.

Jose Luis Gonzalez is charged with killing Dora Zarate. She was found dead at her home in the town of York in May.

Gonzalez was later arrested in Delaware.

Court records indicate Gonzalez is due back in court Oct. 27 for his arraignment.

No trial dates have been scheduled.