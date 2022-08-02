Trial postponed for former Badger accused of Janesville double homicide

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County double homicide trial against Marcus Randle El was moved more than five months after a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.
Randle El's trial was scheduled to start Monday, August 8, but one of his attorneys reported testing positive for COVID-19. The defense asked the court to postpone the trial. The state did not oppose, and the judge approved the defense's request.
One of the victim's mothers was emotional after the decision, telling the courtroom, "Waking up every day is hard. Pushing through every day is hard. Asking for things to be pushed off even more is unfair."
Randle El is charged in the February 2020 deaths of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester.
His trial is now scheduled to start January 17, 2023.
Prior to the August trial dates, Randle El's trial was scheduled for February 2022.
Marcus Randle El was a wide receiver for Wisconsin from 2004-2007. Randle El is the brother of former Pittsburgh Steeler Antwaan Randle El.