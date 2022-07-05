Trial to begin for man accused of killing mother, dog in Avoca

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The trial for an Iowa County man accused of killing his mother and family dog is set to begin Tuesday.
Sean Pickett, 22, is facing charges of first degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals.
Authorities say Pickett killed his mother, 54-year old Susan Pickett, and the family dog sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2021 at the Avoca home he shared with his mother.
According to the criminal complaint, Pickett first told investigators his mother's boyfriend held him hostage. He then revised his account and said there were voices inside his head telling him to kill them.
Pickett's trial is expected to last until Friday.