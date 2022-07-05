 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Trial to begin for man accused of killing mother, dog in Avoca

  • Updated
Sean Pickett

Sean Pickett during a preliminary hearing Thursday, May 27.

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The trial for an Iowa County man accused of killing his mother and family dog is set to begin Tuesday.

Sean Pickett, 22, is facing charges of first degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals.

Authorities say Pickett killed his mother, 54-year old Susan Pickett, and the family dog sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2021 at the Avoca home he shared with his mother.

According to the criminal complaint, Pickett first told investigators his mother's boyfriend held him hostage. He then revised his account and said there were voices inside his head telling him to kill them.

Pickett's trial is expected to last until Friday.

