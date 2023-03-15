Trinity Irish Dance celebrates 40 years

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — For decades, the Trinity Irish Dancers have wowed audiences of all ages with their skills in the art of Irish dance and grasp of the culture.
The groups travel all over Illinois and Wisconsin, performing for hundreds of audiences every year. This marks Trinity's 40th year, and according to the group, it's shaped the lives of more than 10,000 students over the years.
The dancers from the Waunakee-based studio are adjusting to their post-pandemic groove and for the second year in a row, they have several in-person performances planned to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and beyond.
Trinity is always open to new students. You can find dates and times of classes, and ways to register your dancer for a free trial on its website.