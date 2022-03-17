Trinity Irish Dancers perform on St. Patrick's Day

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- The Trinity Irish Dancers are glad to be performing in front of a live audience again on St. Patrick's Day.
One of the group's stops was at Deerfield Elementary School. This year marks the first normal St. Patrick's Day celebration for the Trinity Irish Dancers since the pandemic started.
"It's our favorite day of the year. It's when we have the most shows and the most time to show our art form," head show captain Maggie Underwood said.
Trinity is always open for new students. They currently have a rolling enrollment in their beginner classes for dancers ages 3.5 to 10 years old.
