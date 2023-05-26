Triple A's Tow to Go is back for Memorial Day Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — Throughout Memorial Day weekend, AAA Tow to Go is free for anyone who needs a ride.
The service runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
AAA Tow To Go makes free confidential rides available for one person and their vehicle and will take them to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go, it's meant to be used as a safety net.
In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired person a safe ride home. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
This is the 25th year the auto club group has provided the program.