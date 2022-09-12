"Triple Dip" La Niña, a Century first

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), La Niña is forecast to return for the third Winter in a row, making it a century first Triple Dip La Niña.
It affects global weather patterns across the World but what is La Niña or El Niño? Occurring in the central and eastern waters of the Pacific, La Niña or El Niño is the reoccurring climate pattern involving the sea surface temperatures and how they compare to normal.
During La Niña, the sea surface temperatures are cooler than average while its opposite, El Niño, is when the sea surface temperatures are warmer than average.
Starting back in September of 2020, the ongoing La Niña is forecast to continue into its third consecutive Winter across the Northern Hemisphere. The latest ENSO forecast released, as of August 31st 2022, there's a 75% chance that La Niña will continue from September through November. That forecast changes to 55% for December into February 2023.
What does this mean for the Midwest specifically Wisconsin? According to data from the National Weather Service Green Bay, temperatures could trend slightly cooler than average with slightly drier than average precipitation. That's based on data from some of the strongest La Niña events since 1950. That does not necessarily mean that's what is in the forecast this year.
From the National Ocean Service, which is a part of NOAA, temperatures tend to trend slightly cooler than average across much of the Northern Plains to westerns parts of the Midwest. While precipitation trends call for a wetter than normal Winter.
Stay with the 27 News meteorologists for the latest updates as well as the day to day forecasts.