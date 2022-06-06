Troubled downtown Madison building closed again, leaving tenants unsure if they'll ever be let back in

MADISON (WKOW) -- The downtown Madison building home to Paisan's Italian Restaurant and several law offices has been closed to the public for the third time, and the few tenants that remain, don't have confidence they'll ever regain access.
In an announcement Monday, city inspector Matt Tucker said "monitoring reports to certify the continued safety of the building" were once again not being submitted.
For tenants like Nicholas Loniello, communication from building owners has been slim, and there aren't many places to turn.
"I feel like I'm being thrown out on the street again," Loniello said. "My law books and about a $100,000 worth of furniture and equipment — I'll have to get back in to get that but where I'll move my stuff, I don't know yet."
Loniello and Paisan's owners are two of the only tenants remaining in the building, after it was shut down twice in the past year — once for structural safety concerns and another time again for not submitting monitoring reports to the city.
"All the tenants that were happily in here before, most of them have moved out already," Loniello said. "Paisan's and my office are the last ones standing and now we're being thrown out on the street again."
Paisan's owner Ed Shinnick says he has little confidence the building will reopen but remains hopeful.
"This doesn't surprise us," Shinnick said. "The owners of the building, have no intention of trying to fix that building. Their goal is to tear the building down."
Demolition permit applications obtained by 27 News show that building owners intend to do just that.
In the documents, building owner Greg Rice claims "the building is at risk of immediate collapse" and that "any tenant remaining in the building at this point is putting its own interests above public safety."
However, city inspectors like Kyle Bunnow say that's not entirely true. Bunnow says the building is not at risk of immediate collapse necessarily, but without reports being submitted, there's no way to confirm its continued safety.
"There is a difference between building inspection being able to definitively say that the building is safe for people to use and to be in on a regular basis, and that the building is hazardous to everyone and to the community in general," Bunnow said.
27 News has made repeated attempts to contact building owners and have yet to receive a response.
Their application permit is set to be reviewed at a Plan Commission meeting on June 27.
To Loniello, Rice's comments are a slap in the face.
"The landlord is deceiving the city to issue a building permit," Loniello said. "And he's trying to get all the tenants out of the building, I think in a very irresponsible manner."