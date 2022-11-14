Truck considered 'total loss' after catching fire in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — No one was injured in a truck fire Wednesday morning in the Township of Jamestown, but the vehicle is considered "a total loss."
The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of HWY 35 and HWY 11 just before 8:45 a.m.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a 2004 Ford F150 was heading east on HWY 11 and the driver, a 47-year-old Dubuque man, noticed a large amount of smoke coming out the back of his truck as he drove. He stopped on HWY 11 in the left turning lane for Badger Road to inspect.
According to Dreckman, flames were coming up from under the hood, and the driver tried to put them out with a fire extinguisher from the truck after calling 911.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle became engulfed in flames and "was a total loss." There were no injuries reported.
Dreckman reported eastbound HWY 11 was closed for about 45 minutes due to the fire and towing the truck from the scene.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department and the East Dubuque Fire Department.