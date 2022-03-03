Truck convoys meeting in Monroe County while on the way to D.C.

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is preparing for an influx of traffic in and around Oakdale Friday afternoon.
Two groups of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy are planning to drive through Monroe County and meet up where I-90 and I-94 joins, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
According to the Tomah Area School District, about 500 semitrucks are reportedly expected to come through Monroe County.
Chief Deputy Chris Weaver with the sheriff's office says they have been working with multiple agencies to ensure everyone’s safety.
"We certainly understand that this is a first amendment protected free speech and people have the freedom to peacefully assemble so we want to assemble that and make sure we make a safe traffic environment for the motoring public," Weaver said to CNN.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, and Sparta Police Department will help manage the flow of traffic on the interstate while the convoys are in the area.
Due to the “logistical concerns” of the convoy, the Tomah Area School District will also have a two-hour early release on Friday.