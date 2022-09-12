Truck hauling cattle crashes near Mineral Point

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes on HWY 151 are reopened following a crash involving a semi-trailer carrying cattle near Mineral Point Monday evening.
According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, the driver was heading northbound when he lost control, causing the semi and trailer to leave the roadway and rollover several times, entering the ditch.
No injuries were reported. No word on whether the animals involved were hurt.
The driver was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said the crash was cleared by 10 p.m.
MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a crash on HWY 151 near Mineral Point Monday evening.
Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded a call about a single-vehicle crash around 4:45 p.m. on the northbound side of HWY 151 at mile marker 33.
Iowa County Emergency Management said a semi crashed and to "use caution in the area."