Truck lovers attend 12th annual Big Rig Gig

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Kids had the opportunity to get up close and personal with heavy machinery Sunday in Waunakee.
The 12th annual Big Rig Gig showcased everything from fire trucks to tractors to cement trucks and more! Attendees had the chance to see, touch and explore all the big rigs.
Organizers said this year's event was one of their biggest yet.
"Last year, we thought about 500 kids. This year, we think we're doubling that," said Courtney Morehart, Waunakee's recreation program coordinator. "We've got about 700 prizes to give away for kids, so it's pretty great event."
It was hot Sunday, but event-goers cooled off with mist from firetrucks and free drinks. The event was free and open to the public.