Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, CENTRAL,
AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Truck lovers attend 12th annual Big Rig Gig

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Kids had the opportunity to get up close and personal with heavy machinery Sunday in Waunakee.

The 12th annual Big Rig Gig showcased everything from fire trucks to tractors to cement trucks and more! Attendees had the chance to see, touch and explore all the big rigs.

Organizers said this year's event was one of their biggest yet.

"Last year, we thought about 500 kids. This year, we think we're doubling that," said Courtney Morehart, Waunakee's recreation program coordinator. "We've got about 700 prizes to give away for kids, so it's pretty great event."

It was hot Sunday, but event-goers cooled off with mist from firetrucks and free drinks. The event was free and open to the public.

