Trucks and Treasures event educates and inspires

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison brought dreams to reality Saturday for countless kids who had the opportunity to check out big rigs they may not otherwise be able to.
Everything from fire trucks to street sweepers to dump trucks were on display.
In addition to admiring their shiny exterior, kids had a chance to check out the behind the scenes features inside.
Tracey Hartley, Recreation Services Coordinator for the City of Madison, said the goal of the Trucks and Treasures event was to educate and inspire.
"It's free. There's no barriers," Hartley said. "I think it's really nice to highlight the things that happen here in our city and to get people to come out to kind of enjoy these pieces of equipment and trucks and whatnot up close and personal."
On top of checking out the big rigs, kids were also able to participate in a sale where they sold items like clothing and toys to other kids.