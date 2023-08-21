 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Trump announces plans to skip Republican debate two days before candidates gather in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
Capture.PNG

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump made yet another post to his social media platform, "Truth Social," doubling down on his statement that he will not be participating in the RNC's presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Sunday, former President Donald Trump made yet another post to his social media platform, "Truth Social," doubling down on his statement that he will not be participating in the RNC's presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

With the debate less than two days away, the former president left audiences to speculate that he may also miss debates to come in the future.

While Trump's lead in the polls has motivated his reasoning to skip the debate, some argue that he may seem too out of reach for voters.

After Trump skipped some of the events held during the Iowa State Fair, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds told Fox News that voters in her state want to "interact with Trump" and "they expect him to be there."

UW Madison professor Dietram Scheufele said it is because the former president feels he may not need a state like Iowa to win. "His experience says, I don't have to win Iowa, I can still become president. Over the last, I think two or three election cycles, we've really seen that Iowa has become much more like a primary than a caucus meaning national reputation will carry the state, and I think Trump just relies on his almost 100% name recognition," Scheufele said.

However, advisors and political experts are calling attention to the fact that Trump needs to focus on swing states like Wisconsin if he wants to stay ahead.

"What will be much more interesting will be to compare the dynamics in a in a very traditional early caucus, conservative caucus like Iowa, to a later primary, open primary, for instance, in Wisconsin, which is I think, much more of a bellwether for where the country is and where the country will be for the general election", Scheufele said.

Scheufele said that the GOP candidates planning to take the debate stage should distinguish themselves on the issues Republicans care about and away from Trump's style of presidency.

Trump has scheduled a separate pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which is expected to air on Wednesday.

