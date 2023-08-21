Trump announces plans to skip Republican debate two days before candidates gather in Milwaukee

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Sunday, former President Donald Trump made yet another post to his social media platform, "Truth Social," doubling down on his statement that he will not be participating in the RNC's presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
With the debate less than two days away, the former president left audiences to speculate that he may also miss debates to come in the future.
While Trump's lead in the polls has motivated his reasoning to skip the debate, some argue that he may seem too out of reach for voters.
After Trump skipped some of the events held during the Iowa State Fair, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds told Fox News that voters in her state want to "interact with Trump" and "they expect him to be there."
UW Madison professor Dietram Scheufele said it is because the former president feels he may not need a state like Iowa to win. "His experience says, I don't have to win Iowa, I can still become president. Over the last, I think two or three election cycles, we've really seen that Iowa has become much more like a primary than a caucus meaning national reputation will carry the state, and I think Trump just relies on his almost 100% name recognition," Scheufele said.
However, advisors and political experts are calling attention to the fact that Trump needs to focus on swing states like Wisconsin if he wants to stay ahead.
"What will be much more interesting will be to compare the dynamics in a in a very traditional early caucus, conservative caucus like Iowa, to a later primary, open primary, for instance, in Wisconsin, which is I think, much more of a bellwether for where the country is and where the country will be for the general election", Scheufele said.
Scheufele said that the GOP candidates planning to take the debate stage should distinguish themselves on the issues Republicans care about and away from Trump's style of presidency.
Trump has scheduled a separate pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which is expected to air on Wednesday.