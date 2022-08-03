Trump-backed Vos opponent wants to ban birth control

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- While election laws are Adam Steen's top issue, the challenger to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in Tuesday's GOP primary said he supports outlawing birth control.
Steen, once considered a longshot candidate seeking to oust Wisconsin's longest-tenured speaker, got a boost this week when former President Donald Trump endorsed him Tuesday.
Trump has publicly trashed Vos in recent weeks over the speaker's refusal to take up decertification of the 2020 election -- a move legal scholars, and the legislature's own lawyers, say would be impossible.
However, abortion is another key issue in a state where health care providers are operating under the belief an 1849 abortion ban is back in effect following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade.
Steen, who first told the New York Times he would support banning contraception, was asked if that meant birth control, in addition to Plan B pills.
"Birth control ahead of time," a 27 News reporter asked. "Outlawed?"
"Right, because you're simply trying to avoid a consequence," Steen answered.
The state's 1849 ban, which is currently being challenged in court by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, only allows exceptions for cases where mother's life is at risk.
Steen said he supports conservative Pro-Life Wisconsin's position. The group wants lawmakers to change that language to say both the fetus and mother's lives must be treated equally.
Reproductive doctors have raised concerns about a gray area over what constitutes a life at risk, and where the line is between miscarriage care and an abortion.
One such example would be a case where a fetus still had a detectable heartbeat, but doctors were certain it wouldn't survive outside the womb.
"In my opinion, I would like to see that life have the most ability to succeed," Steen said. "And that's the hardest part, you're exactly right."
Vos said he wasn't convinced the legislature needed to clarify the current law. However, he added he was open to revisiting the ban's language when lawmakers return to session in January.
"If there are things that we want to look at, still sticking with the principle of protecting as much as we can to guarantee that the unborn child is able to survive, I definitely support that," Vos said. "But I also want to be honest and say there could be changes that are necessary."
Vos said he was also open to adding exceptions for rape and incest. Steen said he opposed such exceptions, adding his position was informed by his personal experience as the father of two girls.
When presented with a hypothetical situation -- if one of his underage daughters was raped and impregnated -- Steen said he would still want an abortion to be illegal under those circumstances.
"I would want the state to protect both lives," he said.
In Wisconsin governor's race, former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Tim Michels and Rep. Tim Ramthun have all said they oppose allowing exceptions for rape and incest.
Kleefisch and Michels have said they would not sign bills banning contraception. Ramthun said he would need to see the details of any such legislation before deciding what to do.