Trump endorses Michels in race for governor

MADISON (WKOW) -- The relatively young campaign of Tim Michels got a significant boost Thursday evening when former President Donald Trump endorsed the construction business owner in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Michels, who launched his campaign in April, landed the much sought-after seal of approval from Trump, who still carries significant sway in the Republican Party.
Trump mentioned his work with Michels on the former president's infrastructure task force, which included Michels's company being involved in the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, which was scuttled by President Joe Biden after he defeated Trump in the 2020 election.
"Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine," Trump said in a statement. "Tim is an America First Conservative who Supports our Second Amendment, Honors our Brave Law Enforcement and First Responders, and Stands Strongly against the Woke Mob trying to destroy our Country."
Michels acknowledged the impact Trump's blessing could have on his campaign nearly two months away from the August 9 primary that will decide who challenged Gov. Tony Evers in November.
"This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and a continuation of our astounding surge since I entered the race," Michels said in a statement. "Clearly we were all better off when we had firm leadership in the Oval Office. Long gone are the days of $2 a gallon gas, safer communities, and a secure border. I am working every day to defeat Tony Evers and get Wisconsin back on the right track."
At the state GOP convention last month in Middleton, 54 percent of delegates pledged their support for endorsing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. However, it was not enough to hit the 60 percent threshold that seals the state party's official endorsement and access to campaign money that would've come with it.
Kleefisch was the first candidate to enter the race, launching her official bid in September, after laying groundwork for months before that with her "1848 Project." She has the support of state Republican establishment, including legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.
Kleefisch's campaign immediately released a statement after the Trump announcement, insisting it had the grassroots support in Wisconsin to win both the primary and the general election against Evers.
"If I know one thing about President Trump, it's that he likes winners," Kleefisch said. "And I'm the only person in this race who has won statewide - not once, but four times."
Michels has limited his public profile thus far to big-dollar ad purchases, plastering TV ads across the state, and interviews with conservative outlets. He has yet to offer specifics on how he would divest from the family business as governor, which has received more than $1 billion in state contracts over the past decade.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin released a statement of its own Thursday night, comparing Michels to candidates Trump has endorsed in other primary races, including far-right candidate Doug Mastriano in the race for Pennsylvania governor.
"Tim Michels has been now given the green light to hit the accelerator on the campaign he was already running," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "One that embraces election conspiracy theories and divisive policies like banning abortions without exceptions, instituting a ban on same-sex marriage, and defunding public education.