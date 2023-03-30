Trump indictment: what comes next

MADISON (WKOW) -- Donald Trump's indictment is only the first step in what could be a year-long process of getting to trial.
Howard Schweber, American politics professor at UW Madison says he has a mixed reaction to the indictment.
"I never thought I'd see the Berlin wall fall down. I never thought I'd see a president get impeached. There's a lot of things I thought I wouldn't ever see," Schweber said. "On the other hand, in the immediate context of today's politics, obviously, this is an enormous event."
Within the next week, the next steps of the formal indictment processes are expected to start.
"Trump being either arrested or surrendering himself and then being booked. Then, the next step after that will be the arraignment," Alex Takh, fellow political science professor at UW Madison said.
Tahk says until Trump's official charges are announced at the arraignment, it'll be hard to have the full picture.
"It may be months before there's much further development beyond [an indictment]. But I do think the indictment is going to be important given that we don't yet know what the charges are," Tahk said.
Once charges are announced it could still be a while before we see the former President in court.
"There are an enormous number of steps, valid arguments, challenges that can be brought. Each one of which has to be dealt with before you can proceed to trial," Schweber said.
Schweber thinks Trump and his camp are in a position to be able to put off trial for months - or potentially more than a year.
"At a certain point, we're going to start asking, 'Will this reach trial before the 2024 election?' And the answer is not clear," Schweber said.
Schweber says smaller counties have faced a direct clash between politics and legal authorities, but this is a first for the United States.