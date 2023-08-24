Trump lands in Georgia with plans to surrender to Fulton County Jail

(WKOW) -- Former President Donald Trump announced plans to surrender to the Fulton County authorities on Thursday, following allegations he conspired to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump faces criminal charges of forgery and conspiracy filed by District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis gave Trump and his 18 co-defendants until Friday at noon to voluntarily surrender.
Thirteen of the 18 co-defendants named in the lawsuit have turned themselves in. Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and chief of staff, Mark Meadows, were among those who have surrendered with bonds exceeding $100,000.
Trump left his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey and arrived in Atlanta, Georgia Thursday night.
"In a way, Former President Trump is in the custody of law enforcement all the time. He has Secret Service agents who protect him, protect his home and watch out for his security," UW-Madison Law School Criminal Law professor John Gross said. "It would be extremely odd if he didn't voluntarily surrender."
Willis asked the court to set a trial date for Trump and his co-defendants for October 23 after one of the defendants petitioned for a speedy trial.
If the former president surrenders, he will be released under a conditional bond limiting him from any effort to intimidate individuals involved in the case. "The real issue is his behavior during the pendency of these cases, and the concern that he will attempt to influence other witnesses, either directly by speaking to them or through public statements he makes during rallies or events that he holds as part of his campaign," Gross said.
Trump will not appear in court for his arraignment, and it is unclear if he will appear before a judge as District Attorney Willis' filing date of September 5 has not yet been approved.