TruStage workers suspend strike amid tentative agreement on priority issues

  • Updated
  • 0
CUNA / TruStage Strike

MADISON (WKOW) — Workers at TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group, suspended their strike and returned to work Monday. 

The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) said in a press release that the union and TruStage representatives "tentatively agreed" on priority issues. Some of those issues include job security and remote work flexibility. 

Though workers agreed on Friday to suspend the strike, they also voted to authorize a work stoppage within the next 30 days if needed because of the "many issues" that remain open. 

"We were able to make some important progress, but several large priorities and unfair labor practices remain unresolved," said Chief Steward Joe Evica. "Though we are suspending the strike, our membership has voted 92% to go back out on the picket line if TruStage stalls the bargaining again.”

A spokesperson for TruStage said in a statement to 27 News that the company remains determined to reach an agreement and is encouraged by recent progress. The statement reads in full: 

Regardless of union activities, TruStage remains determined to reach an agreement that is fair, market competitive and meets the needs of our employees, customers and company. From the start, we have bargained in good faith to come to an agreement. We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made over the last few weeks. The two sides met on Friday and have additional meetings set to continue negotiating. As a result of our strong business resiliency plans, TruStage has been able to provide uninterrupted service to our customers as we continue to bargain.

OPEIU and TruStage have two bargaining sessions scheduled for this week. 

About 450 workers began striking on May 19, citing unfair labor practices. The strike was originally supposed to end on May 25, but workers voted to extend the strike.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

