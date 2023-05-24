TruStage workers vote to continue strike

MADISON (WKOW) — Striking workers at TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group, are extending their strike, according to the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU).

The strike was originally scheduled to end on Thursday, but after an emergency meeting Tuesday evening, OPEIU states the 450 striking workers will not cross the picket line "throughout" June. OPEIU notes future extensions are possible.

Teuta Resad, a programmer and union member for over 25 years, said the meeting shows what it means to be apart of something bigger than an individual.

"This strike has united us even more, and we will not stop until we get what we deserve," Resad said. "With a whopping 94% yes vote, the amazing members of OPEIU 39 have authorized our bargaining team to extend the strike!”

Workers started striking on May 19, citing unfair labor practices. They say they will continue if "fair agreement" can't be reached.

A TruStage spokesperson said in a statement to 27 News that the company is "determined to reach an agreement."

"We are determined to reach a fair and competitive agreement with OPEIU Local 39. We continue to meet with the Union and exchange proposals – we delivered a proposal today, are meeting with the union tonight and are scheduling additional times to meet. We’ll continue to work with the Union to reach an agreement," the statement reads.