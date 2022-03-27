'Try Sled Hockey' event held at Madison Ice Arena

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids who are unable to play stand up hockey had the opportunity to try sled hockey Sunday.
The Wisconsin Sting and the Wisconsin Skeeters hosted a 'Try Sled Hockey' event at the Madison Ice Arena.
Makenzie Morris, a sled hockey player of several years, said she was excited to see others try the sport that she first tried when she was 6 years old.
"My parents looked up sports for disabled people, and they saw sled hockey, so we tried it, and I fell in love with it," Morris said.
Stuart Smith, the father of another sled hockey player, added that it is a great opportunity for kids to be in a team environment.
"Its a great opportunity for any parents and obviously kids that aren't able to play stand up hockey to come out and try the sport, jump in a sled, get out there with the other kids, skate around, have fun and, you never know -- it might stick, and they might want to come back the next week and keep playing," Smith said.
The event was free and open to the public.
Another 'Try Sled Hockey' event will be held next Sunday, April 3rd from 4:00-5:00 p.m.