TSA intercepts 18 firearms at Wisconsin airports in 2023, increase compared to last year

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found 18 handguns at Wisconsin airport security checks so far this year.
TSA reports these guns were found between January 1 to June 30, 2023. Two of these guns were found at the Dane County Regional Airport.
In the same period last year, 12 guns were found.
“As summer travel ramps up, we continue to see far too many passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint,” said Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “This is a careless, expensive mistake that introduces unnecessary risk into the crowded checkpoint environment. We hope to see these figures decline in the second half of the year.”
If a firearm is found, TSA will impose a civil penalty up to $14,950, eliminate TSA PreCheck eligibility for five years and may require enhanced screening. Some passengers will be arrested or cited, depending on local laws on firearms.
Nationally, TSA officers intercepted 3,251 firearms during this period, a 6% increase over the same period in 2022.