TSA shares holiday travel advice for flyers

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to AAA, nearly 55 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday.
"That's a one and a half percent higher than 2021," said Paula Twidale with AAA. "We're looking at the third busiest travel season for the Thanksgiving holiday since 2000."
If you're flying to your destination, experts think airports are going to be packed with travelers. If you're hoping to get that coveted empty middle seat next to you, forget about it.
"I think you're looking right now at flights that are more full today than they were pre-pandemic," said Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights. "You're seeing flights with fewer empty seats today than we saw in 2019."
Officials with the Transportation Security Administration suggest giving yourself plenty of time.
"90 minutes to two hours is normally a good rule of thumb," said Jessica Mayle, a TSA regional spokesperson. "I would push it on the farther end for this week just because we are expecting it to be busy."
TSA officials recommend thinking through every step of your trip when you factor in the time you need. That includes parking, check-in, and getting to your gate.
Experts also recommend that you ditch the checked bag this holiday and bring a carry-on instead. If your flight is canceled, it'll be much easier for you to get on another plan quickly if you don't have a bag that has to be moved to a new flight.