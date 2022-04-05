TSA stops gun at Dane County Regional Airport Monday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Transportation Security Administration stopped a gun from making its way onto a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) Monday.
According to a press release from TSA, the image of a handgun was spotted during a routine x-ray of carry-on luggage around 5 a.m. TSA immediately contacted the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The gun was loaded and the traveler had a concealed carry permit.
“Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”
It's the first firearm stopped at a MSN checkpoint in 2022. In 2021, seven weapons were detected at MSN.