TSA stops second gun at Dane County airport this month

MADISON (WKOW) — The Transportation Security Administration prevented a handgun from going onto a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport Tuesday.
According to a press release from TSA, the gun was found during a routine screening of carry-on luggage around 4:20 a.m.
The loaded gun belonged to a La Crosse resident who had a concealed carry permit.
“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “Still, it’s disturbing that we’ve seen two guns stopped at MSN checkpoints this month. This traveler made a careless and costly mistake.”
The two guns found this month are the only two so far in 2022. Last year, seven firearms were stopped.