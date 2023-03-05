"Tubing for Wishes" fundraiser raises money for local kids battling critical illnesses

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- People at Tyrol Basin put on their snow pants, grabbed their tubes and hit the hills for a good cause on Sunday.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation raises money to help grant wishes to kids in the area who are battling critical illnesses.
This year was the event's second time at Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb.
"Wisconsin is such an outdoor state, and to have an event like this in the wintertime is unique," Carol Johnson, the Madison Regional Director for Make-A-Wish, said. "It's original and wonderful, great opportunity to celebrate Tyrol Basin, and to have fun to be on the hill and being out here in the middle of, you know, the end of winter."
Johnson said the organization is nearing its fundraising goal of $3,000. She said Sunday's event was a wonderful opportunity to have "wish" kids and families come out and enjoy the tubing hill.