Tuesday warm up brings a chance of storms

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps spiked into the upper 60s Monday and we have a chance at 70s Tuesday. This warm up will spark a few storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Expect lots of sunshine through the day Tuesday with winds gusting at times up to 30 mph.
A couple of showers or storms are possible in the evening with a much higher chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning along a sweeping cold front.
We'll be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday but fall to the low 50s Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks cool, too. Upper 50s Saturday and a few shower chances Sunday in the mid to upper 40s!