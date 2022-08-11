Tuesday's primary election saw highest voter turnout in 40 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) says 26% of Wisconsin's voting-age population voted in Tuesday's primary election. That's the highest turnout in 40 years.
The WEC says it still has not certified the results of Tuesday's primary, meaning all are still subject to change. But the commission says that despite relatively high turnout, there were few to no issues during voting.
“We’re proud of all the work Wisconsin’s more than 1,850 local clerks did to deliver successfully-run elections to their communities,” said WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe. “Tuesday’s primary has left us confident that our clerks are well prepared to do so again for the November General Election.”
Tuesday's turnout was the highest since 1982, when 26.9% of eligible voters went to the polls. The average turnout at a partisan primary in Wisconsin was just 18.7% between 2010 and 2020.