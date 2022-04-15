Turkey hunting season to begin amid bird flu outbreak

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- The spring turkey hunting season opens next week in Wisconsin. It comes at a time when the bird flu is spreading in wild birds.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says ducks, geese and swans are known carriers. DNR biologists say turkeys and these birds don't interact much, so they're not very concerned about the virus spreading in wild turkeys.
But people should still be careful when they're out hunting.
"If you see a sick or dead bird, don't shoot it, don't approach it," DNR migratory game bird biologist Taylor Finger told WBAY.
Hunters should contact the DNR if they come across any sick birds while they're in the woods.