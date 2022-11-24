Turkeys before turkey: A different Thanksgiving tradition in Monroe

MONROE (WKOW) -- For some, it's an appetizer before their big family dinner. For others, the annual bowling tournament here is the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving.
Dan Goepfert, the owner of Leisure Lanes, said the tournament has been going strong for 15 years. Many of the bowlers are regulars who participate in leagues, while others come back into Monroe to take part in the holiday tournaments.
"It's nice to see the faces again," Goepfert said. "Some people, I only see once a year, but you remember their names and they just have a good time."
Matt Coplien, one of the regular bowlers, said the packed alley is, in a way, home for the holidays. Thursday was just one of the holidays that call for bowling.
"Thanksgiving Day is one we always look forward to," Coplien said. "New Year's Day, the Super Bowl, so we just bowl a bunch of them down here."
The big draw for the holiday tournaments is the blind doubles format. Bowlers show up, and are then randomly paired up.
"You might get someone really good, or you might get somebody that you have no idea who they are," Tammy Carlson said. "And then you become friends, and it's just a nice way to meet new people."
Carlson, a Monroe resident, said she believes she bowled in the first Thanksgiving tournament. She said the holiday bowling has merged with her family's own Thanksgiving traditions.
"We've been bowling here for over 30 years," she said. "My son started when he was about two, and he's now 30, so we just love it."
For Thursday's Thanksgiving tournament, a total of 36 bowlers signed up. Goepfert said that was more than most years.
The turnout was especially heartening after being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then struggling to keep up with rising costs amid inflation.
"Between our food supply chain or, you know, just costs in general, we've had to go up a little on stuff," Goepfert said. "But we try to keep it reasonable for families to bowl."
However, both Goepfert and the bowlers noted it's not the prices, but rather, the people that kept the lanes busy Thursday.
"You know, after bowling with your family, you get to go out and eat dinner with your family," Coplien said.