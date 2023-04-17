'Turn around and don't drown'; Portage residents evacuate as flooding continues

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Flooding is taking over certain communities in Columbia County, causing some roads to be under nearly five feet of water.
As water levels in the Wisconsin River continue to spike, homeowners in Portage are bracing for the worst. Some residents have traded their wheels for rowboats.
Bob Koch with Columbia County Emergency Management said their area is at a moderate flood class. That could change as snow melts up north.
"Right now, it's looking to be maintaining just under 19 feet for the rest of the week," Koch said.
He said the flooding is impacting nearly 50 residents who live along the river and mainly in the Blackhawk neighborhoods.
"The four side roads in this development start to flood first along the Wisconsin River," he explained.
Koch added that the area floods eight out of every 10 years.
Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said many residents are used to the flooding.
"You've seen people use cars to come in and to go to work and then back to their home at night," he said. "So they're used to it. They've done it forever."
But Haase said not evacuating comes with risks.
"It's just you never know when that medical emergency is going to occur, and then you're going to have to do things you haven't done in the past," he added.
Haase said his department trains for that using boats and hovercrafts. He said fire trucks and ambulances won't make it down the flooded roads and the alternatives could slow response times.
Haase said they've already done four rescues with one ending tragically.
"We had an elderly person the other day... and we were going to get him on the boat to bring him out and he coded before they got him out," he remembered.
Koch said he recommends people leave the flooded areas but can't mandate it. However, he asks drivers to pay attention to the Road Closed signs.
"When you're encountering a flooded area or flooded roadway, please turn around and don't drown because most vehicles cannot maintain staying on the road," he said.