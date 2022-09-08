Turning warmer under hazy skies today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Expect another sunny, summery day, though our sky will look milky white due to smoke moving in overhead from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.
After areas of fog lift by mid-morning temperatures will quickly warm to the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a bit of a breeze out of the southwest.
Our hazy skies will cause for a colorful sunset this evening with temperatures tonight in the low 60s followed by more haze tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80s.
A weather system moves our way this weekend with a few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temps will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. Our best chance for rain is Saturday night and on Sunday as the main low pressure system pushes through Wisconsin. On its backside, we'll be much cooler to end the weekend with highs only in the 60s.