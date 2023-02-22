TV station identifies slain reporter among the 3 killed in a Florida shooting spree

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Iowa and Dane Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&